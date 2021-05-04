Sologenic Price Tops $1.66 on Major Exchanges (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $331.65 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00065160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00265783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01174540 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.75 or 0.00728354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,290.27 or 1.00171977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,411 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

