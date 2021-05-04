SOMESING 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.88 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065461 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,925.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.72 or 0.03515806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.90 or 0.01152186 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00734146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,111.74 or 1.00092005 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.