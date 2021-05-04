Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKHHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $28.59.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

