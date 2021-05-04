Sonomax Technologies (OTCMKTS:SXHHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Sonomax Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SXHHF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sonomax Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.

About Sonomax Technologies (OTCMKTS:SXHHF)

Sonomax Technologies Inc engages in the development and licensing of intra-ear technology for hearing protection, hearing enhancement, and other auditory applications. The company offers custom-fitted hearing protection and communication enhancement products; and functional accessories, such as Sonomax Self-Fit hearing protection faceplate to support third party acoustic tube radio solutions and Sonomax Quick-Fit lubricant.

