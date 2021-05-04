Sonora Investment Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,909,000 after buying an additional 1,324,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after buying an additional 1,297,028 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

