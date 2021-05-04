Sonora Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

TSLA traded down $8.76 on Tuesday, reaching $676.14. 119,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $139.60 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $651.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,375.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

