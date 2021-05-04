Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.76. 48,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.45. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

