Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 341 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 389,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,960,672. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

