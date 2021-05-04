Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,968,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,520,000 after buying an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 86,104 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 85,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,316. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

