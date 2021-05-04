Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

