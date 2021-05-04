Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 92 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $29.68 on Tuesday, reaching $563.79. The company had a trading volume of 175,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.05. The firm has a market cap of $350.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.88 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

