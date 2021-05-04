Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172,332 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

