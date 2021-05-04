Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 330 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 280,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

