Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 220.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 35.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in McDonald’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $234.56. 32,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.45. The company has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

