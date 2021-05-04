Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 54,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SFST traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,422. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $410.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

