S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $393.90 on Monday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $281.07 and a twelve month high of $394.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after buying an additional 646,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

