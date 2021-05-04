SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $32,496.13 and $42.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005074 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,874,351 coins and its circulating supply is 9,780,711 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

