Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SDE shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

CVE:SDE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.52. 124,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.58.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

