SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

