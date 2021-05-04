Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,923 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.88. 6,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,146. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

