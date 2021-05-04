Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.26. 80,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,563. The company has a market capitalization of $397.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.