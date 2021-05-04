Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.41 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 102,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 119,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,989. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

