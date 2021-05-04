Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $5.18 on Tuesday, hitting $137.06. 7,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,154. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.66.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

