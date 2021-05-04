Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 100,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,893. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.