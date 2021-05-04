Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.36. 13,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $211.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

