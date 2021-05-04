Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Holdings Boosted by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,125 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,122,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

