Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$38.67 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SII traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.62. Sprott has a one year low of C$32.70 and a one year high of C$57.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SII shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

