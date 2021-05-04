Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 399,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,298. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59.
In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,661 shares of company stock worth $11,472,759.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
