Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 399,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,298. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,661 shares of company stock worth $11,472,759.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

