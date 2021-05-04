SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -452.26% SS&C Technologies 12.20% 20.42% 6.69%

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and SS&C Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures $30,000.00 4,042.10 -$3.18 million N/A N/A SS&C Technologies $4.63 billion 4.08 $438.50 million $3.62 20.43

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rego Payment Architectures and SS&C Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A SS&C Technologies 0 5 9 1 2.73

SS&C Technologies has a consensus target price of $76.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Rego Payment Architectures on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola digital wallet platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions. The company also focuses on blockchain as a business solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and provides cloud storage as a service. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Bluedoor, Advent Outsourcing Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

