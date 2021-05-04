SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

