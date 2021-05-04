SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.540-4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.160 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. 12,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

