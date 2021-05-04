Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

