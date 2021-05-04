Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit