Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

