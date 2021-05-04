Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

