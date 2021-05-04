Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.
In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
