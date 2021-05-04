State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,456 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Williams Companies worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

