State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $176.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.73 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

