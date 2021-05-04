State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,230 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.88. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $211.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

