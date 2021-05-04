State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 775 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DexCom were worth $20,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total transaction of $664,390.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $380.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

