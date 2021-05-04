State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,829 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

