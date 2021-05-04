Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was down 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 23,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,781,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Stem, Inc provides energy storage solutions and software to businesses for managing energy costs. It offers Athena, a software that uses big data and machine learning to optimize the timing of energy use with lightning speed and surgical precision. The company also provides customer-friendly subscription model, such as automated savings, risk protection, sustainable innovation, and solar energy storage solutions.

