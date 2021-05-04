Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,029. The company has a market cap of $239.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

