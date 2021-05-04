Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. 15,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $667.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.