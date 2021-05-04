Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.95.

LUNMF opened at $12.61 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

