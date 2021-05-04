STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE:STM opened at $37.06 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 218,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

