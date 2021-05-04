STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.
NYSE:STM opened at $37.06 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 218,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
