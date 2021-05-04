STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

