Strategic Education, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

STRA opened at $76.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

