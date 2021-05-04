Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.52 Million

Analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $301.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.04 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,111. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

