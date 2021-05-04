Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.