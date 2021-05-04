Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

