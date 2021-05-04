Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,608,000 after purchasing an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after acquiring an additional 336,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,278 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.